2017 additions to the National Film Registry

On Dec. 13, 2017, the Library of Congress announced the latest additions to the National Film Registry, its compendium of motion pictures that have been judged to be culturally, aesthetically or historically important and worthy of preservation for future generations. In addition to Hollywood studio classics and box office hits, the Registry also protects independent films, documentaries, experimental works, cartoons, music videos, educational and training films, ads, and even home movies, in what is the most democratic, and American, of all film lists.

Among the 25 films added this year: “Titanic.”

By CBSNews.com senior producer David Morgan

