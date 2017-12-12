Weather Update: Tuesday Morning, December 12, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Another Shot Of Colder Air Is Now Moving In !



Expect fair skies to continue through the morning with some clouds moving in from the Northwest. Lows will settle into the upper 30’s, some areas to our East will be substantially colder.

More clouds, breezy, and colder weather returns for much of Tuesday, with highs struggling to reach the low 40’s, then falling late in the day.

Clear and quite cold overnight Tuesday with a hard freeze on the way. Expect lows 22-25. Some outlying areas will drop in to the teens.

Lots of sunshine Wednesday, but not as breezy. Highs will be chilly but will moderating late with readings in the mid 40’s.

Mainly dry weather is expected for much of the week with a few clouds mixed in. Temperatures back in the low 50s Thursday, followed by another cold snap for Friday. Dry Saturday with some showers possible Sunday. Temperatures may be a little milder for the first half of next week with highs in the 50’s.