Trump gets into Twitter spat with Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand over sexual misconduct allegations

President Trump ignited a spat on Twitter Tuesday with Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, a possible 2020 Democratic presidential contender, who called a day earlier for the president to resign over sexual harassment allegations.

Mr. Trump claimed that the New York senator used to come to his office “begging” for campaign donations and claimed she “would do anything for them.” It’s unclear what he meant by that remark.

Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office “begging” for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill & Crooked-USED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017

Gillibrand fired back, asserting that Mr. Trump cannot silence her “or the millions of women who have gotten off the sidelines to speak out aobut the unfitness and shame” he has “brought to the Oval Office.”

You cannot silence me or the millions of women who have gotten off the sidelines to speak out about the unfitness and shame you have brought to the Oval Office. https://t.co/UbQZqubXZv — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) December 12, 2017

On Monday, she called for the president to resign. She also led the charge last week in calling for the resignation of her colleague Sen. Al Franken, D-Minnesota, over sexual misconduct allegations.

President Trump should resign. But, of course, he won’t hold himself accountable. Therefore, Congress should investigate the multiple sexual harassment and assault allegations against him. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) December 11, 2017

A group of House Democratic women on Tuesday called for Congress to investigate the allegations that have been made against the president. A day earlier, three women called for a congressional probe, saying Mr. Trump needs to be held accountable for his actions in light of the growing “Me Too” movement.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, however, denied the sexual harassment allegations against Mr. Trump Monday. She said that there are eyewitnesses out there who can back up the president’s story.

Mr. Trump seemed to ruin that argument Tuesday morning when he claimed on Twitter that he either doesn’t know the women who have accused them or has never met them.

Despite thousands of hours wasted and many millions of dollars spent, the Democrats have been unable to show any collusion with Russia – so now they are moving on to the false accusations and fabricated stories of women who I don’t know and/or have never met. FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017

CBS News’ Emily Tillett and Jackie Alemany contributed to this report.