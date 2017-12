December 12, 2017, 8:08 AM | San Francisco Board of Supervisors President London Breed says that Mayor Edwin Lee has died. He was 65. Lee, who was not known to be ill, was appointed as mayor in 2011, replacing Mayor Gavin Newsom, who was elected the state’s lieutenant governor. He went on to win the 2011 election and was re-elected in 2015.

