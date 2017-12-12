Roy Moore's wife on anti-Semitism claims: “One of our attorneys is a Jew”

At an election eve campaign event dubbed the “Drain the Swamp” rally, Alabama Senate Candidate Judge Roy Moore invited his wife on stage to appeal to supporters one final time. Kayla Moore took it as an opportunity to rebuff claims of being anti-Semitic.

“Fake news would tell you that we don’t care for Jews,” Moore said at the Monday event.

She added, in a jab at members of media covering the rally, “I tell you all this because I’ve seen it all, so I just want to set the record straight while they’re here.”

Moore went on, saying, “One of our attorneys is a Jew,” as the crowd laughed.

“We have very close friends that are Jewish, and rabbis, we also do fellowship with them.”

Moore, who is currently facing numerous allegations of sexual misconduct toward women when they were minors, recently drew ire for calling out billionaire Democratic donor George Soros, suggesting in a radio interview that he would be going to hell, according to The Hill newspaper. Soros is of Hungarian-Jewish descent.

“No matter how much money he’s got, he’s still going to the same place that people who don’t recognize God and morality and accept his salvation are going,” Moore, a Christian, told radio host Bryan Fischer in an interview. “And that’s not a good place.”

Moore made a final push to supporters alongside former White House adviser Steve Bannon and Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, where he told voters, “If you don’t believe in my character, don’t vote for me.”

