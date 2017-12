DAYTON, Tenn. (WDEF) – A Rhea County man will be back in court on Friday to face even more charges of child rape and producing child porn.

44-year-old Bradley Rose was originally charged in October with especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

Rhea County officers produced new evidence that was presented to a grand jury last week.

That resulted in 12 more charges of rape of a child.

He is held on a 100-thousand dollar bond.