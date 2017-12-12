Report: San Francisco Mayor Edwin Lee dead at 65

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Chronicle is reporting that Mayor Edwin Lee has died. He was 65.

The newspaper is citing a statement by the mayor’s office that states that Lee passed away Tuesday just after 1 a.m. at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

The statement says family, friends and colleagues were at Lee’s side.

Lee was not known to be ill. No other details have been released.

Lee was appointed as mayor in 2011. He went on to win elections in 2011 and 2015.

He was known for his work against homelessness.

