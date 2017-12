December 12, 2017, 6:31 PM | The Alabama Senate showdown between Roy Moore and Doug Jones became the starting point of a bitter argument between President Trump and a prominent U.S. senator Tuesday. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, from Mr. Trump’s home state of New York, first said the president should resign over allegations of sexual misconduct before Mr. Trump took office. He fired back with his weapon of choice: the tweet. Nancy Cordes reports.

