Is the “man flu” a real thing?

(WDEF) This year’s flu season is hitting early and packing a punch.

Last week, Georgia was added to the list of states with widespread flu activity.

Researchers believe the main flu bug this year is causing more deaths and hospitalizations.

Australia often gives us a good preview of our upcoming season, and they had a particularly rough season last year.

But does any of that matter to real men?

Women have long rolled their eyes when men complain about their flu symptoms.

But now a male researcher in Canada says their really may be something to “the man flu.”