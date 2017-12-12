Live: White House briefing December 12, 2017

CBS News December 12, 2017, 2:56 PM
How to watch today’s White House press briefing live:
- Date: Monday, December 12, 2017
- Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- Who: White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders
- Online: Watch live stream on CBSN, or in the player above
Potential briefing topics:
- Alabama Senate race: Alabamans cast their ballots in a special election to send either Democrat Doug Jones or Republican Roy Moore to the Senate Tuesday. President Trump has announced his support for Moore, despite allegations against the judge regarding sexual misconduct involving teenage girls;
- GOP tax bill: Earlier Tuesday, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan said that Congress is still aiming to pass a major tax overhaul before Christmas;
- Female lawmakers vs. President Trump: Members of the Democratic Women’s Working Group (DWWG) are calling for a congressional investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct against Mr. Trump.
© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.
© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc.