LA police probe claim Roman Polanski molested girl in '75

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police are investigating allegations Oscar-winning director Roman Polanski molested a 10-year-old girl in 1975.

Although the allegations are so old criminal charges cannot be brought, detectives may be able to use evidence they collect to help prosecute other cases.

The 84-year-old’s been a fugitive since fleeing to France in 1978 while awaiting sentencing for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old.

The latest allegations were reported to police in October when Marianne Barnard said she was molested during a photo shoot in 1975 after Polanski had her pose nude.

She’s used social media to draw attention to her allegations.

The Associated Press doesn’t generally name people who report being sexually assaulted, unless they’ve discussed their allegations publicly.

Polanski’s attorney believes an investigation will “prove the whole story to be bogus.”

Share:

Related Videos

13 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
East Ridge Beats Signal Mountain 58-56 in Overtime
Read More»
14 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Officials find pipe bombs in Marion County home
Read More»
18 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Hanukkah in the Scenic City
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now