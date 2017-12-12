Judge bars ex-Speaker Hastert from being alone with minors

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

CHICAGO (AP) — A judge has ordered Dennis Hastert not to have contact with anyone under 18, unless another adult is present who is aware of revelations that the former House speaker abused high school students decades ago.

Those are among new conditions a federal judge approved for 75-year-old during two years of supervision after recently completing his 15-month prison term in a hush-money case that uncovered the abuse allegations. He left a Minnesota federal prison in July and remained on home confinement until August.

Other conditions include barring Hastert from possessing pornography and from using “any sex-related telephone numbers.” Hastert also must allow the installation of software that records all his computer activity, including internet history.

The probation office requested the conditions. Explanations about why were in sealed court documents.

Share:

Related Videos

5 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Police investigate another pipe bomb case in Tennessee Valley
Read More»
5 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Rhea County man faces more child rape,porn charges
Read More»
14 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
East Ridge Beats Signal Mountain 58-56 in Overtime
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now