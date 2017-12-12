How to watch Alabama's special election

On Tuesday, Alabama voters head to the polls to cast ballots in the special election for the Senate seat that was held by Republicans Sen. Luther Strange and Attorney General Jeff Sessions. The two major candidates are Democrat Doug Jones and Republican Roy Moore, who is struggling to put aside allegations that he pursued teenage girls while he was in his 30s, in one case with a girl as young as 14.

Jones is a former U.S. attorney and Moore served as a Supreme Court judge in Alabama.

Polls in Alabama open at 8 a.m. ET (7 a.m. CT) and close at 8 p.m. ET (or 7 p.m. CT). CBSN will have live coverage of Tuesday’s special Senate election in Alabama. The first exit polls will start coming in during the 5 p.m. hour ET.

CBSN live coverage will begin at 6 p.m. and continue until a winner is declared. A special edition of CBSN’s “Red & Blue” will air at 9 p.m. ET

How to watch Alabama election results live:

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2017

Tuesday, December 12, 2017 What: Alabama Senate race

Alabama Senate race Online: Watch live stream on CBSN

Watch live stream on CBSN Exit polls start coming in: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET CBSN Live coverage starts: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Polls close: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Who: Doug Jones (Democrat), Roy S. Moore (Republican)

President Trump formally endorsed Moore last week and urged Alabama voters at a campaign-style rally in Pensacola, Florida on Friday night to back him. Mr. Trump views Moore as a conservative who will be a reliable vote for his agenda, in particular, on taxes, immigration and national security.

The Republican National Committee (RNC) subsequently resumed fundraising for Moore.

In November, a woman accused Moore, now 70, of initiating a sexual encounter with her when she was 14 years old and he was 32 in the 1970s, according to a Washington Post report. Another woman accused Moore of sexual assaulting her when she was 16 years old, and he was an attorney in his 30s in an Alabama district attorney’s office.

After the allegations surfaced, a number of Republicans in the Senate called on Moore to quit the race. Moore, however, rejected their demands. The president’s former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon has been a persistent supporter and campaigner for Moore.

Jones has promised he’d be a senator who will work for consensus across the aisle.

While Mr. Trump has recorded a robocall for Moore ahead of the election, former President Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden reportedly recorded calls for Jones.