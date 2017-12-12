Here are Peter Strzok's texts to Lisa Page about Trump

CBS News has obtained the text messages that former Special Counsel investigator Peter Strzok sent to his colleague Lisa Page, a senior FBI lawyer who was also working on the Mueller team, Paula Reid reports.

In August 2015, Page wrote to Strzok, “I just saw my first Bernie Sander bumper sticker. Made me want to key the car.” Strzok replied, “He’s an idiot like Trump. Figure they cancel each other out.”

Strzok wonders in March 2016 whether Mr. Trump would “be a worse president than (Ted) Cruz?” Page responds, “Trump? Yes, I think so.” Strzok then says Mr. Trump is “awful” and “an idiot.”

On Election Day, Strzok expressed his dismay at seeing a map showing Mr. Trump winning — he called it “f*****g terrifying,” and a week after the election, Strzok and Page were also alarmed to see that Jeff Sessions was likely to be named attorney general.

“Sessions for AG,” Strzok texted, along with a profanity. Page replied, “Good god.”

Strzok was leading the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private server while she was secretary of state. The texts sent between the two are dated between August 2015 and December 2016, the duration of the campaign, and they raise concerns about Strzok’s impartiality and will likely prompt more questions about the investigation into Clinton’s server.

Strzok was dismissed from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team after he was suspected of sending the politically sensitive text messages. Strzok now works in the FBI's human resources department. Lisa Page, the other FBI agent involved in the text communications, had been working at the special counsel's office. She had completed her detail there before the office became aware of the allegations.

Page and Strzok also wrote messages disparaging House Speaker Paul Ryan, with Page expressing the hope that Ryan “fails and crashes in a blaze of glory” and Strzok responding that the GOP “needs to pull their head out of that *ss. Shows no sign of occurring any time soon.”