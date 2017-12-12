Democrat Doug Jones wins election to US Senate from Alabama

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – The Latest on Alabama’s U.S. Senate election (all times local):

9:24 p.m. CST

Democrat Doug Jones has won election to the U.S. Senate from Alabama, dealing a political blow to President Donald Trump.

Jones has defeated Republican Roy Moore, a one-time GOP pariah who was embraced by the Republican Party and the president even after facing allegations of sexual impropriety.

An attorney and former prosecutor, Jones rallied voters on a message of moving past the Moore controversies. He was buoyed by an influx of national Democratic cash and endorsements.

Jones’ victory is set to narrow the slim Republican majority over Democrats in the Senate to 51-49. His win in the Republican stronghold energizes the Democratic Party as it looks to build on anti-Trump sentiment to mount a challenge next year to Republican control of Congress.

Share:

Related Videos

2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
North Alabama sees big voter turnout
Read More»
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Police investigate another pipe bomb case in Tennessee Valley
Read More»
57 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Rhea County man faces more child rape,porn charges
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now