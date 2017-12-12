Cleveland Fire Department holds annual Career Showcase

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Cleveland Fire Department is having it’s annual Career Showcase tonight at Fire Station 1.

Applicants interested in learning more about what becoming a firefighter entails, and beginning the application process are encouraged to attend this Career Showcase.

The hiring process can last up to two years, culminating with a 12 week training class. So interested individuals need to start that process as soon as possible.

Fire Marshal Ben Atchley said, “When I was the training officer for the Fire Department, I reminded the guys that every time that we get called out, someone’s having a bad day and so we have an opportunity to you know to make a difference in somebody’s life, at that particular time on that particular day, and so it’s very rewarding.”

If you miss the event tonight, you can go to the City of Cleveland’s website to fill out an application.