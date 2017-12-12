Chattanooga police search for attempted rape suspect

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are searching for a suspect that fled the scene of an Attempted Rape on Tuesday.

At approximately 12:00 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to an attempted rape in the MLK Neighborhood.

The victim was followed by the suspect into her residence where the victim was then attacked. The suspect at that time attempted to rape the victim and then fled the scene.

At this time, the victim then called the Chattanooga Police Department to report the incident.

Members of the Special Victims Unit are actively investigating the incident. The victim’s name, as well as specific location of the incident will not be released at this time.

The suspect is described as a white male, short blonde hair, khaki pants, navy blue tank top.

CPD is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect. If you know or recognize the suspect in these photos, please call the Chattanooga Police Department immediately. You can remain anonymous.