CCS Rallies to Beat Notre Dame 64-55 in District Showdown

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Chattanooga-(WDEF) The Chattanooga Christian basketball team trailed district rival Notre Dame 29-20 at halftime before rallying for a 64-55 win on
Tuesday night at Notre Dame.
The Chargers John Rhodes banked home a three-pointer as the third quarter wound down, pulling CCS within three.
Down the stretch, the Chargers Michael Houge had some key hoops inside as CCS pulled away for the victory.

Share:

Related Videos

5 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Red Bank Wins Border Battle With Ridgeland
Read More»
34 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
North Alabama sees big voter turnout
Read More»
9 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Police investigate another pipe bomb case in Tennessee Valley
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now