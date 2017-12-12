CCS Rallies to Beat Notre Dame 64-55 in District Showdown

Chattanooga-(WDEF) The Chattanooga Christian basketball team trailed district rival Notre Dame 29-20 at halftime before rallying for a 64-55 win on
Tuesday night at Notre Dame.
The Chargers John Rhodes banked home a three-pointer as the third quarter wound down, pulling CCS within three.
Down the stretch, the Chargers Michael Houge had some key hoops inside as CCS pulled away for the victory.
