Weather Update: Monday Morning, December 11, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – A Brief Warm-Up Today, More Cold Air Tomorrow.

Clear skies through the morning with temperatures dropping to around 30°. Colder once you get away from the city.

A temporary warm spell today with highs in the lower & middle 50s for Monday afternoon, with lots of sunshine.

Overnight tonight, look for a few more clouds and temps not quite as cold. Lows will be in the low & mid 30’s.

Tuesday: Another surge of cold weather will arrive,  with more below average temperatures. Cloudy skies expected early, & sunshine returns for the afternoon.

Highs near 40° for both Tuesday and Wednesday. Wednesday morning lows in the low 20s. More sunshine for Wednesday afternoon.

Mainly dry weather is expected for much of the week with a few clouds mixed in. Temperatures back in the 50s by the upcoming weekend.

