Vols Memorandum of Understanding Revealed With Greg Schiano

The University of Tennessee was set to pay Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano $27-million over six years to be their new head football coach.

A memorandum of understanding was signed before protests and a social media backlash had UT pull the offer.

The University released that memorandum of understanding, which was signed by then Vols athletic director John Currie and Schiano.

University President Beverly Davenport and chief financial officer David Miller did not sign the memorandum.

Since those two never signed the deal, it’s invalid according to the University.

Schiano hasn’t stated if he plans any legal action.

Tennessee of course hired Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt last week as their new head coach.