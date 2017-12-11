Turnout key in too-close-to-call Alabama Senate race

Alabama’s Senate candidates are making final campaign pushes before tomorrow’s special election.

Republican Roy Moore gave a rare sit-down interview over the weekend.

Democrat Doug Jones rallied his supporters, campaigning with New Jersey Senator Cory Booker. The politically deep-red state has not sent a Democrat to the U.S. Senate in 25 years.

Joe Raedle, Getty Images

President Trump is endorsing Moore, who has repeatedly denied allegations of sexual misconduct.

Whoever is elected to the Senate will significantly affect the president’s legislative agenda in the new year.

While Moore holds a slight edge over Jones in recent polls, some analyses are calling this race too close to call in what has become an unlikely battleground state.

With just 24 hours to Election Day, these campaigns are focused on one thing: turnout.

Congressman Cedric Richmond, a Democrat from Louisiana, stirred up volunteers working to get out the vote. “When you think you can’t knock another door, just knock one more door,” he said.

With just hours until voters head to the polls in Alabama, volunteers for Democrat Doug Jones are scrambling to rally support.

Volunteer Monica Whatley told CBS News’ Manuel Bojorquez, “I think there are a lot of Republicans that don’t know what to do.”

Play Video CBS This Morning How Alabama Senate race will impact GOP agenda Chief White House correspondent Major Garrett joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss President Trump’s endorsement of Alabama Senate candidate Roy M…

President Trump has stepped up his support for Roy Moore, holding a rally in Pensacola, Florida, just miles from the Alabama border; and recording a robocall urging voters to choose the GOP candidate.

“Roy is a conservative who will help me steer this country back on track,” Mr. Trump said. “If Alabama elects liberal Democrat Doug Jones, all of our progress will be stopped cold.”

Alabama’s senior senator, Republican Richard Shelby, says he wrote in another Republican when he cast his ballot early. “I couldn’t vote for Roy Moore,” Shelby said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “The state of Alabama deserves better.”

At least nine women have made allegations of sexual misconduct against Moore, including claims he tried dating them when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s. In a local TV interview on Sunday, Moore once again dismissed the allegations.

“I do not know them,” he aid. “I had no encounter with them. I never molested anyone.”

Conservative Alabama voters speaking to Republican pollster Frank Luntz seemed unconvinced by the accusations. Several members of his focus group expressed their belief that Moore’s accusers were being paid.

One participant, Scottie Porter, said, “Forty years ago in Alabama, there’s a lot of mommas and daddies that’d be thrilled that their 14-year-old was getting hit on by a district attorney.”

While Jones has held more than half a dozen public campaign events across the state over the past week, Moore hasn’t appeared on the campaign trail since last Tuesday.

The Republican candidate is scheduled to a hold a rally this evening, where he will again be joined by President Trump’s former chief strategist, Steve Bannon.