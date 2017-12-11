Report: GOP senator's criticisms of Roy Moore to be featured in robocall

The campaign for Democratic Senate candidate Doug Jones will roll out a robocall Monday across Alabama that incorporates remarks from a GOP senator on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, according to CNN.

A senior official from Jones’ campaign told CNN that the robocall will quote Sen. Richard Shelby’s, R-Alabama, criticisms of GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore, who faces a slew of sexual misconduct allegations. This comes just one day ahead of the state’s special election on Tuesday.

“I couldn’t vote for Roy Moore. I didn’t vote for Roy Moore. But I wrote in a distinguished Republican name. And I think a lot of people could do that. Will they do it? I’m not sure. I don’t know what is going to happen,” Shelby said on “State of the Union.”

Shelby said that he usually has to vote Republican and he understands his party wants to retain the seat in the Senate, but the allegations were reason enough not to vote for him.

“I think so many accusations, so many cuts, so many drip, drip, drip, when it got to the 14-year-old story … that was enough for me. I said, I can’t vote for Roy Moore,” he said.

He said that he believes the women who have accused Moore of sexual misconduct.

“I think the women are believable,” he said. “I have no reason not to believe them, just like the attorney general, Sessions, said he had no reason of something not to believe the women. They were credible. But I wasn’t there. I don’t know what happened. But there’s a lot of stories there. There’s a lot of smoke. Got to be some fire somewhere.”

Jones’ campaign is also releasing two 15-second digital ads that feature Shelby saying he would prefer a GOP write-in candidate, the report said.