Officials find pipe bombs in Marion County home

MARION COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – A Kimball man is now in police custody after authorities found five pipe bombs in his home.

Christopher Owens faces several counts of reckless endangerment.

At around 4:30, central authorities went to Owens’ home on Allen Lane to do a probation home check. That’s when the pipe bombs were found along with materials to build more.

Owens was also in possession of other weapons.

The man was on probation for theft over a thousand dollars. He was living in the home with eight other people.

Kimball Police Chief Tim Allison said, “There’s going to be several charges placed against Mr. Owens uh he is a convicted felon. He was in possession of weapons along with the explosives uh he’s looking at eight counts of reckless endangerment along with all this other stuff”.

The Chattanooga Bomb Squad was called in.

Chief Allison says they also evacuated some neighbors and notified other people living in the area about what was going on.

He said, “You know we’re just a small town and we and we hadn’t seen anything like this happen here. Thankfully it was all contained and didn’t go any further”.

