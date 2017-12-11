Official: Man had explosive device strapped on before blast

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
AP Photo
AP Photo/Charles Zoeller

NEW YORK (AP) — A law enforcement official tells The Associated Press that a man had a pipe bomb strapped to him when it went off on a New York City subway platform.

The explosion happened around 7:30 a.m. Monday. Details were still developing.

The person was arrested and has non-life-threatening injuries. Another person on the platform sustained non-life-threatening injuries

The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the incident.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders has tweeted that President Trump has been briefed on the explosion.

Share:

Related Videos

6 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
UTC Women break streak with loss to Virginia Tech
Read More»
6 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Mocs men get much needed win over Charlotte
Read More»
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
AARP, CPD share fraud prevention tips
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now