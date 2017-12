Hitch (Comes by “Good Boy” Went Missing Fri, Dec 8 2017. Breed: Carolina Dog. Missing from POSSUM CREEK, SODDY DAISY AREA. Young male, brown & white, tall with lean build. Pointed ears. Very shy. Most likely would not come to you. Please contact Angeline at 410-404-3310, or 423 805 2977 or 423 599 4777.