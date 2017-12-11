Live: White House briefing December 11, 2017

Last Updated Dec 11, 2017 2:19 PM EST
How to watch today’s White House press briefing live:
- Date: Monday, December 11, 2017
- Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
- Who: White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders
Potential briefing topics:
- Alabama Senate race: Tomorrow Alabamans cast their ballots in a special election to send either Democrat Doug Jones or Republican Roy Moore to the Senate. President Trump has announced his support for Moore, despite allegations against the judge regarding sexual misconduct involving teenage girls;
- Trump accusers: Monday morning, three women who have accused Mr. Trump of sexual misconduct or harassment banded together for a news conference calling for congressional action;
- Transgender military personnel: A Pentagon official told The Associated Press that transgender people will be able to enlist in the military beginning Jan. 1. Mr. Trump has opposed allowing transgender people to serve
