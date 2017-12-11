#KeatonJonesIsAwesome on social media but principal downplays bullying case

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The story of Keaton Jones continues to develop on Monday.

He became the subject of a national furor when his mom posted an emotional, anti-bullying video on Facebook Friday.

Keaton said he didn’t want to go to lunch at school because classmates poured milk over his head, stuffed ham in his clothes and threw bread at him.

The video struck a chord nationally, with tens of thousands of views. Here are just a few examples.

But on Monday, the Principal at Keaton’s school (Horace Maynard Middle) in Union County called the video misleading.

Greg Clay said the bullying is not as rampant as the video makes it seem.

Clay says the students from the incident that Keaton describes were dealt with weeks ago.

He did not explain why Keaton still felt afraid on Friday.

And he should brace for a backlash, as people are posting his phone number and address on Twitter.

The Director of Union County Schools tells WVLT today that they are aware of Keaton’s case, but are not talking about it on Monday.

Keaton’s mother has now made her Facebook page private after the weekend’s events.

Still, he has been offered prom dates, a role as an anti-bullying spokesman, and lots of tickets (The Walking Dead, Avengers premiere, Titans & Vols games to name a few), just over the weekend.

