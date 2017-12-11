Happy Holidays at the gas pumps of Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Christmas season has been quite merry so far at local gas pumps.

Prices dropped 4.4 cents a gallon in Chattanooga last week according to the gasbuddy.com survey.

That’s double the national average drop.

The current average price in Chattanooga stands at $2.10 a gallon.

But you can find sub-$2 prices on Brainerd Road, Hixson & Soddy Daisy.

In fact, the 15 cheapest prices in Tennessee are all in our area.

The best is $1.89 at the Exxon at 6917 Middle Valley Rd & Boy Scout Rd.

But these prices may not outlast the holidays.

“With the exception of some Great Lakes states where prices tend to be volatile, average gas prices moved lower in nearly the entire country in the last week,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

“Thank a large build in gasoline inventories and gasoline demand numbers that have finally seen a reprieve from levels that were more consistent with summer months than autumn. With OPEC extending its oil production cuts, there is solid evidence that U.S. oil producers will fill in at least some of the void with rig counts remaining strong. As the focus continues to broaden beyond the rest of the year, motorists who found this year’s gas prices high may want to begin setting aside some additional funds for next year as all signs continue to point to higher prices than this year.”