Hamilton County Holds Annual Teacher Recruitment Fair

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Department of Education annual teacher recruitment fair is underway right now.

This afternoon, the district began recruiting teachers for Fall of 2018.

Organizers say upwards of 300 teacher candidates are expected to participate. They will meet with principals and other teachers in the district.

Recruiters say in the past the district has felt the effects of teacher shortages when looking for high quality candidates.

Recruitment Coordinator Erin Harrell said, “It is pretty standard across the state of Tennessee and the country that enrollment in teacher preparation programs is dropping, so that is why we are so eager to get started in our hiring for next fall. We want the best teachers teaching here in Hamilton County.”

From January to August, recruitment coordinators say the district expects to hire between 250 and 300 teachers.