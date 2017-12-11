Final push for Moore and Jones in Alabama Senate race

By BILL BARROW and KIM CHANDLER

Associated Press

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) – Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones are making their final pushes ahead of Tuesday’s special Senate election in Alabama.

Jones and Democrats are framing the election as a way for Alabama to reject its history of politicians with baggage that hampers the state.

Republicans say its about keeping a conservative hold on Alabama and not giving Democrats any opportunity to derail President Donald Trump’s agenda before the 2018 midterms.

In truth, the matchup is a mix of Alabama’s history and the partisan divides plaguing Washington.

Jones says it would be disastrous to elect Moore after the former judge was accused of sexual misconduct with teenage girls. Moore denies the charges.

Moore and other Republicans say Jones would be a puppet of liberal Democratic leaders out of step with Alabama.

