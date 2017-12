CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The backup over the Olgiati Bridge today comes from emergency repairs to Highway 27 South.

TDOT crews are patching a recurring pothole that has been re-opening over the Third Street Bridge.

They have reduced traffic to one lane coming into town over the bridge, and are re-routing traffic trying to exit on 3rd to MLK Boulevard.

TDOT hopes to complete the emergency work before rush hour this afternoon at 3PM.