East Ridge Beats Signal Mountain 58-56 in Overtime

East Ridge, TN-(WDEF) East Ridge beat Signal Mountain 58-56 in overtime on Monday night in a district matchup.

The Pioneers built a 12 point lead at halftime before the Eagles rallied.

They cut the lead to two at the end of three quarters.

Then with four minutes left in the fourth quarter, Owen Honroth’s layup gave Signal Mountain a 41-40 lead.

With 25 seconds to play and East Ridge down three, Tyrone Martin hit a three that would send the game into overtime

tied at 47.

The Pioneers grabbed the early lead in overtime before winning it 58-56.