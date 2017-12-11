Council hears from Signal Mountain citizens on school district proposal

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Residents in Signal Mountain are getting a chance to speak out about whether they should have their own school district.

The Signal Mountain town council will be meeting at town hall for their regular agenda meeting tonight.

On their agenda, the council is slated to take citizens’ questions and comments on an independent school district.

For quite some time, the town council has been making moves to see about how, and if, it would be possible to create their own school district. They’re currently in the Hamilton County school district.

There has been several been several meetings about this topic, but tonight this will be the first time council will be taking questions and comments from citizens on the matter in this format.

The meeting starts at 6:30.