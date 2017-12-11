Comcast reportedly no longer in deal talks with Fox

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
AP Photo
AP Photo/Alan Diaz

NEW YORK (AP) — Citing a Comcast statement, the Wall Street Journal reported that the cable company is no longer in discussions to buy pieces of 21st Century Fox . That could open the door to a Disney bid.

Comcast declined to provide its statement to the Associated Press.

A person familiar with the situation, who was not permitted to discuss the matter publicly, confirmed the end of negotiations.

The Journal said Disney is currently talking with Fox and that a deal could be announced this week. Fox declined to comment.

Disney is planning to launch its own streaming services as a way of contending with changes in the entertainment industry and deep-pocketed tech companies that are building their own video divisions. Buying parts of Fox could give it more material to stream.

Share:

Related Videos

4 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Hanukkah in the Scenic City
Read More»
3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Walker County Fire Marshal warns of heater fires
Read More»
3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Tennessee state figures show low Chattanooga poverty rates
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now