Climber falls to his death during skyscraper stunt

A well-known climber who has thousands of followers on the social network Weibo died while performing a skyscraper stunt in China.

CHANGSHA, China — A well-known climber who has thousands of followers on the social network Weibo died while performing a skyscraper stunt in China, BBC News reports. Wu Yongning, 26, died on Nov. 8 after falling from a 62-story building in the city of Changsha. 

Yongning’s death was confirmed by his girlfriend in a social media post this month. 

Yongning was known to post dramatic videos of himself perched on top of tall buildings without the use of safety equipment. 

According to Chinese media reports, he was participating in a challenge to win a substantial amount of money when he recorded the Weibo video. 

Wu Yongning posted videos of his climbs to Chinese social platform Weibo.

Yongning had martial arts training, and previously took part in some television and film productions. 

The act of “rooftopping” has become increasingly popular across the world, according to the BBC.   

