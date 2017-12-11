Can you identify a suspected wrench thief?

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Dalton Police are looking for a suspect caught on camera taking an expensive tool from a local business.

It happened at Arevalo’s Tire on North Glenwood Avenue on the afternoon of November 11th.

Police say two men dropped off a tire to be repaired.

They returned later to pick it up.

But when one of them went into the office to pay, the other stayed in the garage area.

While rolling out the tire, the camera catches him grabbing an impact wrench and hiding it in his pants.

The Ingersoll Rand wrench is valued at $200.

When employees noticed it was missing, they checked the video.

If you don’t recognize the man, maybe you will recognize the blue t-shirt with cut off sleeves.

The pair were in an older black Nissan truck with heavy rusting on the roof.

If you have any information on the case, please contact Detective Aaron Simpson at 706-278-9085 extension 9253.

