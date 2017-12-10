UTC Women break streak with loss to Virginia Tech

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (UTC Athletics) — The Chattanooga women’s basketball team fell 64-44 to Virginia Tech Sunday afternoon, snapping a six-game win streak. The Mocs are 6-4 on the year and the Hokies improve to 9-2 with the win.

“We’re not talented enough to ourscore people,” Chattanooga head coach Jim Foster said. “We have to guard them and be creative with the way we play and have a lot of intensity. That’s why we play the schedule we do. We can’t take a day off.”

Sophomore Lakelyn Bouldin was 6-of-14 from the field with a pair of 3-pointers to lead Chattanooga with a game-high 15 points in 33 minutes. Senior Keiana Gilbert had nine points, seven rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots, playing the entire 40 minutes. Aryanna Gilbert went 4-of-4 from the free throw line with eight points, four rebounds and a pair of assists.

The Mocs got off to a slow start, making just 2-of-10 from the field as the shots wouldn’t fall early. The Hokies were just 4-of-16 in the opening period but rebounded with an 8-of-14 effort in the second compared to the Mocs 6-of-14 in the same 10 minutes.

Virginia Tech’s hot shooting continued into the third with an 8-0 run to start the frame and stretch its lead to 40-19. Junior Molly Melton drained her only 3-pointer of the game to stop the run at the 6:01 mark of the quarter.

Chattanooga shot better than 40 percent in the second and fourth quarters combining for 11-of-25 in the periods.

“Until we hold ourselves accountable and have an attitude about it and walk out with a little bit of a chip on our shoulder, it’ll be the same,” Foster said. “It starts there. Accountability.”

Virginia Tech plaed three in double figures led by Regan Magarity’s 14 points and 10 rebounds. Kendyl Brooks added 14 of her own making 5-of-11 from the field and was 4-of-9 from the 3point line. Chanette Hicks was the third Hokie in double figures with 13 points and four assists.

In the paint, the Hokies outscored the Mocs 30-14 and had a 12-8 advantage on second chance points with 13 rebounds to the Mocs’ eight. Virginia Tech converted 16 Chattanooga turnovers into 15 points while the Mocs had 11 on 14 Hokies miscues.

Freshman Jacobi Lynn led the Mocs bench with five points in eight minutes of play. Aryanna Gilbertstretched her free throw streak to 21, making 4-of-4. Arianne Whitaker had a team-high eight rebounds with four on the offensive end. She dished out two assists, had one steal and a blocked shots.

Chattanooga remains at home next week, hosting a hot Florida Gulf Coast team Sunday at 1:00 p.m. at The McKenzie Arena. Tickets are on sale at the box office or online at GoMocs.com.