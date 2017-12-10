The rap artist Logic's music with a message

| With his hit “1-800-273-8255,” named for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, the 27-year-old rapper Logic tackles a difficult subject in song. His positive message was born partly from a troubled childhood. The artist, whose given name is Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, was raised by his white mother who suffered from mental illness and addiction while his African-American father was incarcerated. But even after achieving success, Logic still faced a monumental personal struggle. Michelle Miller reports.

