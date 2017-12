CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A man is in custody after SWAT standoff in Chattanooga.

A viewer told News 12 Now around 9:00 p.m. Saturday about the police being stationed at a nearby church on Halsey Street.

Chattanooga SWAT was surrounding a home about 3 blocks away.

The suspect is charged with simple assault related to a domestic situation, according to Chattanooga Police.