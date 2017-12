December 10, 2017, 6:01 PM | In 48 hours, all eyes will be on the special election in Alabama where a crucial U.S. Senate seat is on the line. President Trump has endorsed the Republican front-runner Roy Moore — who faces sexual misconduct allegations. His opponent, Doug Jones, is trying to rally African-American voters in a state that has not sent a Democrat to the Senate in 25 years. Manuel Bojorquez reports.

