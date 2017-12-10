Mocs men get much needed win over Charlotte

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (UTC Athletics) — Rodney Chatman’s 23 points led the Chattanooga Mocs to a 64-50 win over Charlotte in McKenzie Arena Sunday afternoon. He scored 13 of those in a brilliant closing stretch for the squad.

Makinde London chipped in 11 points, nine rebounds and three steals in support of Chatman. He led a +6 effort on the boards with eight coming on the defensive end as UTC allowed a mere two offensive boards. Hudson Price and Ryan Murphy paced the 49ers with 15 and 12 points, respectively.

The Mocs held a tenuous 43-42 lead with 9:00 to play after Jon Davis’ layup answered a thunderous Joshua Phillips slam at 9:07. Nat Dixon’s triple at 8:36 ignited a 16-3 spurt.

It was just a five-point margin with 6:46 left when Chatman nailed a three. One minute later, the lead was 10 on a David Jean-Baptiste layup. Price cut it to nine with a free throw before Chatman took over.

He drilled another three on the ensuing possession. Then made a steal and reverse layup turning over Davis in the 49ers end. The two-minute outburst turned a five-point advantage into 14, 59-45.

Taking care of the ball was critical to the Mocs success. After giving up a 14-point lead in the opening frame, UTC had just four in the second 20 while Charlotte ended up with a season-high 20.

“We had one stretch in the first half where we had four turnovers until about the seven-minute mark, and we ended up with ten,” Coach Lamont Paris said. “That was a bad stretch. It’s funny how they cut the lead down and tied the game up during that stretch.

“There’s some sort of correlation between turning the ball over and what the score is. I thought in the second half, we wanted to take care of the ball and we only finished with four. That was a good job. Overall, the numbers are a little high, but they are acceptable for a young team that’s learning and working through it.

“The second half we definitely did a better job of making decisions and controlling the ball.”

The first half was filled with runs. Down 9-7, the Mocs scored 18 of the next 20 points to take a 25-11 lead with 6:22 left in the half. It was all Charlotte from there with an 18-4 spurt holding UTC without a field goal for a 29-all halftime score.

ON THE RECORD

Chattanooga is 5-5, Charlotte is 3-6.

THE SERIES

Today broke a tie in the series for a 3-2 margin for the good guys. The Mocs are now 2-1 against the 49ers at home.

3 NOTES TO KNOW

Three to know…

– Second 20-point effort for Rodney Chatman this season. One point off career-high 24 scored in OT loss to Jacksonville State.

– +28 rebound margin over the last three games – UT Martin (+9), at Marshall (+13) and today (+6). The squad was -36 against the first five DI opponents.

– Season-high nine steals for the Mocs. London’s three ties his career high who set a new career best for assists with four.

QUOTABLE

Thoughts on tonight's game:

“We stuck together, and we played as a team. There was no individual play. We did what Coach asked of us and that got us the win.” – Sophomore Guard Rodney Chatman.

STATISTICALLY SPEAKING

Here are three notable numbers.

– Made first seven shots of the game…ended up shooting 41.5 percent (22-53) overall.

– 92.6 defensive rebound percentage capturing 25 of a possible 27 boards in the 49ers offensive zone.

– 26 points off 20 Charlotte turnovers…+6 in turnover margin with 14 on the day, but just four in the second 20.

COMING UP

The Mocs are on the road in a week tangling with Tennessee Tech in Cookeville. The game is slated to tipoff at 3 p.m., Eastern time, from the Eblen Center.