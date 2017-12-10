Missouri woman wins lottery twice in one day

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

FLORISSANT, Mo. (CBS News) — A Missouri woman has won the lottery twice in a single day.

KSDK-TV reports that Nov. 29 was Veronica Buchanan’s lucky day. That morning, the Florissant woman won $1,000 from a $10 Monopoly scratch-off ticket she bought at the Bellefontaine BP gas station. She tested her luck again later in the day and bought another $10 scratch-off ticket. That ticket was worth $100,000.

This isn’t the first time someone has won two big prizes in one day. Earlier in November, a North Carolina woman won more than $1 million between two lottery prizes in a single day.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Share:

Related Videos

2 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Reports: Tennessee, Greg Schiano talks are off following unprecedented backlash
Read More»
2 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Twitter shuts down Rep. Marsha Blackburn campaign announcement video
Read More»
3 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Wheaton College football player from Lookout Mountain charged in hazing incident
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now