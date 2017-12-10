In robocall, Trump tells Ala. voters Republicans “need” Roy Moore's seat

Just days before Alabama’s special election, President Trump can be heard pushing hard for Republican candidate Judge Roy Moore in newly released audio of a robocall. In the recording, Mr. Trump urges Alabama residents to get out the vote, saying “Moore is the guy we need to pass our Make America Great Again agenda.”

In audio of the robocall released by ABC News, Mr. Trump tells Alabama voters “we’re already making America great again” but that Republicans “need” the seat Moore is vying for — the same seat left vacant by Mr. Trump’s current Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

The recording comes as after Mr. Trump had thrown his full support behind Moore despite numerous allegations against Moore of sexual misconduct. Moore has been accused of sexual misconduct with teenage girls when he was in his 30s.

The president has since insisted the country can’t afford to have a Democrat in the Senate.

“We need Roy voting for us,” Mr. Trump says in the robocall. “I’m stopping illegal immigration and crime, rebuilding a stronger military and protecting the Second Amendment and our pro-life values.”

“If Alabama elects liberal Democrat Doug Jones, all of our progress will be stopped cold,” Mr. Trump says in the recording.

The president goes on, slamming Jones as a “puppet of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer,” saying Jones “will vote with the Washington liberals every single time.”

“Democrat Jones is soft on crime, weak on immigration, supports abortion, he’s bad for our military and bad for our vets. We don’t want him. And he also, by the way, wants higher taxes,” he adds.

The president says Moore is a “conservative who will help me steer this country back on track after eight years of the Obama disaster.”

On Saturday, White House spokesman Raj Shah confirmed to CBS News that the president had recorded the robocall for Moore’s Senate campaign, which was first reported by Politico.

Mr. Trump used some of his “Make America Great Again” rally in Pensacola, Florida, Friday night to push support for Moore, and criticize Jones ahead of Tuesday’s highly anticipated election.

“This country, the future of this country cannot afford to lose a seat in the very, very close United States Senate — we can’t afford it, folks,” Mr. Trump said Friday night.

CBS News’ Emily Tillett, Kathryn Watson and Jacqueline Alemany contributed to this report.