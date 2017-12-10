Holder leads No. 16 Arizona State to upset over No. 2 Kansas



AP Photo/Orlin Wagner

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Tra Holder scored 29 points on 8-for-16 shooting, and No. 16 Arizona State pulled off a 95-85 upset of No. 2 Kansas on Sunday.

Shannon Evans II had 22 points and Remy Martin added 21 for the Sun Devils (9-0), who marched into Allen Fieldhouse and overpowered the Jayhawks (7-2). Arizona State shot 50 percent from 3-point range and 50.8 percent overall to hand Kansas its second straight loss.

After a slow start that forced coach Bobby Hurley to use a timeout less than two minutes into the game, Arizona State snapped back into it, trimming the deficit to just three points at halftime. The Sun Devils outscored the Jayhawks 58-42 in the second half.

It was another strong performance for Holder, who entered averaging 20.3 points per game. He had seven assists in addition to his 29 points.

Lagerald Vick led Kansas with 25 points, his fifth time eclipsing the 20-point mark this season. Devonte’ Graham added 19 points and eight assists.

Svi Mykhailiuk had an off day, going 3-for-14 from the field and not registering any of his 14 points until he hit a 3-pointer with 6 minutes left in the game. He had four turnovers and four fouls.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas lost consecutive games for the first time since December of 2013. Coach Bill Self will need to diagnose in a hurry what has gone wrong, with the start of conference play just three games away.

Arizona State picked up another marquee victory after knocking off No. 15 Xavier in late November. The Sun Devils are 9-0 for the first time since 1974-75 and look to be one of the top teams in the PAC-12.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Kansas will tumble further than already expected after falling to unranked Washington on Wednesday.

With another impressive win, Arizona State should continue its rise towards the top of the polls.

UP NEXT

Kansas heads north to face former Big 12 rival Nebraska on Saturday.

Arizona State hosts Vanderbilt next Sunday.

—

