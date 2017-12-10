Fannin and Gilmer Co. Public Health Departments delay opening Monday due to weather

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

NORTH GEORGIA (WDEF)- Public Health Departments in Fannin and Gilmer Counties says they will delay opening to 10 AM on Monday, December 11 due to residual icy road conditions.

Any further notifications from the North Georgia Health District will be posted to their website at nghd.org and social media pages on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Share:

Related Videos

12 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
AARP, CPD share fraud prevention tips
Read More»
12 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Woman reunited with firefighters who saved her life
Read More»
14 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Chattanooga SWAT on scene at home off Halsey Street
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now