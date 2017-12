CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Local organizations came together to share some important fraud prevention tips for you as you finish up your holiday shopping.

AARP was out at Hamilton Place Mall sharing free resources for the community about how to prevent you from becoming a victim of any type of scams.

And AARP teamed up with Chattanooga Police’s “Coffee with a Cop” event because at this time of the year, everyone is a target.