$50,000 Powerball Winner in Knoxville

Nashville, TN (WDEF) – There were a total of 17,091 winning Powerball tickets in Tennessee last night, including a $50,000 winner sold in Knoxville.

The jackpot for the popular game continues to rise, now at $229 million for Wednesday.

No information is available about the $50,000 winner until the prize is claimed.

The Lottery has raised more than $4 billion to fund designated education programs, including college scholarships and the Governor’s Drive to 55 initiatives.

For additional information, visit www.tnlottery.com.

