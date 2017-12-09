Weather Update: Sunday, December 10, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – The cold is here to stay!

Watch for slick spots early in the Sunday where any melting snow may have frozen overnight.

Sunshine expected throughout the day on Sunday, but temperature remain well below average. Highs in the mid 40s.

Briefly warmer with highs in the low 50s for Monday with sunshine expected and Tuesday morning lows around freezing. But it doesn’t last.

Another surge of cold weather will arrive for Tuesday into Wednesday with more below average temperatures. Highs near 40° for Tuesday and Wednesday. Wednesday morning lows in the low 20s.

Mainly dry weather is expected for much of next week. Our next area of rain may hold off until the second half of next weekend!