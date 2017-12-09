Shooting on Lee Hwy

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – Early Saturday morning, Chattanooga Police responded to a call of a person shot at a convenience store, located at 6200 Lee Highway.

Upon arrival, officers located Paul Evans, 24, suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim stated to police that a man armed with a gun entered the store and demanded money from the register. The suspect jumped the counter, shot Evans, then fled the store.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS.

Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are actively investigating this incident. If you have further information, call police at 423-698-2525. You can remain anonymous.