Shooting in Dalton, Suspect At Large

Dalton, GA (WDEF) – On Friday, December 8th, the Whitfield County 911 Center received a call of a female being shot twice at a residence, located at 1025 Prince Way in Dalton, Georgia.

During the investigation, it was revealed the offender, Bertram Beck (estranged boyfriend of victim) had made forced entry into the residence and shot the victim, Heather Renee Griffin, 42, who resided at the residence.

Multiple people witnessed the assault.

Griffin was transported to Hamilton Medical Center and subsequently transferred to Erlanger Medical Center.

Warrants have been issued for the arrest of Beck for Home Invasion in the First Degree and Aggravated Assault.

His last known address is 902 Straight Street, Dalton, Georgia.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Bertram Beck is asked to contact the Whitfield County Sheriff Department at 706-278-1233.

